FBND Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the FBND ETF (Symbol: FBND) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.44, changing hands as high as $45.62 per share. FBND shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FBND shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FBND's low point in its 52 week range is $43.25 per share, with $48.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.58.

