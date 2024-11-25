News & Insights

FBND Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

November 25, 2024 — 10:54 am EST

In trading on Monday, shares of the FBND ETF (Symbol: FBND) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.52, changing hands as high as $45.77 per share. FBND shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FBND shares, versus its 200 day moving average: FBND 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, FBND's low point in its 52 week range is $44.0064 per share, with $47.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.77.

