FBND Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FBND

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the FBND ETF (Symbol: FBND) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $53.21, changing hands as low as $53.12 per share. FBND shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FBND shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FBND's low point in its 52 week range is $52.13 per share, with $55.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.13.

