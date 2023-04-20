FBN Securities Initiates Coverage of Freshworks Inc (FRSH) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, FBN Securities initiated coverage of Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ:FRSH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.77% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Freshworks Inc is $18.91. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 27.77% from its latest reported closing price of $14.80.

The projected annual revenue for Freshworks Inc is $613MM, an increase of 23.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.08.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FAD - First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 49.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRSH by 121.92% over the last quarter.

CenterBook Partners holds 361K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 215K shares, representing an increase of 40.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRSH by 99.84% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 44.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRSH by 75.20% over the last quarter.

Herr Investment Group holds 1,134K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company.

DFUS - Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 253 funds or institutions reporting positions in Freshworks Inc. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 5.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRSH is 0.69%, an increase of 12.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.26% to 137,165K shares. The put/call ratio of FRSH is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

Freshworks Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Freshworks makes it fast and easy for businesses to delight their customers and employees. Freshworks does this by taking a fresh approach to building and delivering software that is affordable, quick to implement, and designed for the end user. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks has a dedicated team operating from 13 global offices to serve 50,000+ customers including Bridgestone, Chargebee, DeliveryHero, ITV, Klarna, Multichoice, OfficeMax, TaylorMade and Vice Media.

