FBMS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of First Bancshares Inc (Symbol: FBMS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.99, changing hands as low as $28.97 per share. First Bancshares Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FBMS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FBMS's low point in its 52 week range is $22.82 per share, with $35.2875 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.39.

