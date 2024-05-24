FBM Acquires Major Stake in Lithium Project

Auroch Minerals Ltd. (AU:FBM) has released an update.

Future Battery Minerals Ltd has completed the acquisition of an 85% stake in the Miriam Lithium Project and finalized a placement to fund aggressive lithium exploration programs. The company is set to begin soil sampling and geophysical surveys in June, with targeted drilling to commence in Q3 2024. This strategic milestone marks a significant expansion of FBM’s regional landholding in a highly prospective area, with potential for new lithium pegmatite discoveries under cover.

