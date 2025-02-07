$FBLG stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$FBLG stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,673,394 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $FBLG:
$FBLG Insider Trading Activity
$FBLG insiders have traded $FBLG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FBLG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HAMID KHOJA (Chief Scientific Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $19,000
- PETE O'HEERON (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 8,500 shares for an estimated $16,269
$FBLG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $FBLG stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FUND EVALUATION GROUP, LLC removed 1,055,105 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,260,274
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 837,629 shares (+91.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,588,273
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 550,250 shares (+248.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,700,272
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 284,047 shares (+90.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $877,705
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 210,473 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $650,361
- TRANSFORM WEALTH, LLC removed 133,890 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $413,720
- STATE STREET CORP added 99,789 shares (+26.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $308,348
