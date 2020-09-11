FBL Financial Group, Inc. (FFG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

FBL Financial Group, Inc. (FFG) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FFG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.17% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $49.85, the dividend yield is 4.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FFG was $49.85, representing a -18.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $61.45 and a 71.84% increase over the 52 week low of $29.01.

FFG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) and Prudential Public Limited Company (PUK). FFG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.37. Zacks Investment Research reports FFG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -11.58%, compared to an industry average of -8.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FFG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FFG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FFG as a top-10 holding:

Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (ISMD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ISMD with an increase of 19.59% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FFG at 10000%.

