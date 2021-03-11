FBL Financial Group, Inc. (FFG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

FBL Financial Group, Inc. (FFG) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.52 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FFG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of FFG was $57.9, representing a -0.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.37 and a 99.59% increase over the 52 week low of $29.01.

FFG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) and Prudential Public Limited Company (PUK). FFG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.95. Zacks Investment Research reports FFG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.24%, compared to an industry average of 12%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FFG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FFG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FFG as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MARB with an increase of 0.02% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FFG at 4.89%.

