FBL Financial Group, Inc. (FFG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

FBL Financial Group, Inc. (FFG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FFG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FFG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $53.32, the dividend yield is 3.75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FFG was $53.32, representing a -12.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $61.28 and a 83.8% increase over the 52 week low of $29.01.

FFG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) and Prudential Public Limited Company (PUK). FFG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.21. Zacks Investment Research reports FFG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -18.95%, compared to an industry average of -8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FFG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.