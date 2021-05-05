FBL Financial Group, Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. FBL Financial Group delivered a significant beat to revenue and earnings per share (EPS) expectations, with sales hitting US$191m, some 11% above indicated. Statutory EPS were US$1.13, an impressive 42% ahead of forecasts. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:FFG Earnings and Revenue Growth May 5th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the twin analysts covering FBL Financial Group provided consensus estimates of US$754.7m revenue in 2021, which would reflect a perceptible 4.3% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to leap 35% to US$3.98. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$754.7m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.98 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$61.00, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 5.7% by the end of 2021. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 0.5% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 2.9% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - FBL Financial Group is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that FBL Financial Group's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on FBL Financial Group. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have analyst estimates for FBL Financial Group going out as far as 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with FBL Financial Group , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

