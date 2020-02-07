FBL Financial Group (FFG) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of FBL Financial Group Inc (Symbol: FFG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $59.69, changing hands as high as $60.44 per share. FBL Financial Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FFG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FFG's low point in its 52 week range is $52.91 per share, with $71.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.92.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.