FBK Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of FB Financial Corp (Symbol: FBK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.36, changing hands as low as $42.17 per share. FB Financial Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FBK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FBK's low point in its 52 week range is $33.66 per share, with $49.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.44.

