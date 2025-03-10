$FBIO stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$FBIO stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,161,760 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $FBIO:
$FBIO Insider Trading Activity
$FBIO insiders have traded $FBIO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FBIO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LINDSAY A MD ROSENWALD (PRESIDENT, CEO & CHAIRMAN) purchased 763,359 shares for an estimated $1,404,580
$FBIO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 29 institutional investors add shares of $FBIO stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ROSALIND ADVISORS, INC. removed 502,828 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,018,226
- CAMBRIDGE INVESTMENT RESEARCH ADVISORS, INC. added 369,907 shares (+66.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $749,061
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 297,118 shares (-61.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $601,663
- KESTRA ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC added 226,231 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $458,117
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 140,198 shares (+394.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $283,900
- B. RILEY WEALTH ADVISORS, INC. removed 120,814 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $174,576
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 97,712 shares (+125.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $197,866
