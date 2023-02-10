US Markets

FBI searching Pence's home in classified documents probe -source

Credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS

February 10, 2023 — 11:38 am EST

Written by Sarah N. Lynch for Reuters ->

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The FBI on Friday conducted a consensual search at the Indianapolis residence of former Vice President Mike Pence, after classified documents were discovered at his house last month, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The search comes just a few weeks after Pence's attorney Greg Jacobs notified the National Archives in a Jan. 18 letter about the discovery of records with classified markings. The records were then turned over to the FBI.

The search of Pence's home comes at a time when both former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden are each facing investigations by two special counsels over the retention of classified records.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((sarah.n.lynch@thomsonreuters.com; 202-579-0289;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.