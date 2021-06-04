FBI says it is investigating about 100 types of ransomware - WSJ

Adds background of recent cyber attacks

June 4 (Reuters) - FBI Director Christopher Wray told the Wall Street Journal that the agency is investigating about 100 different types of ransomware, many of which trace back to actors in Russia.

In the interview published on Friday, Wray singled out Russia as harboring many of the known users of ransomware.

Each of the 100 different malicious software variants are responsible for multiple ransomware attacks in the United States, Wray told the newspaper.

The Kremlin on Friday said the FBI director's remark that Russia was a haven for hackers was "emotional", RIA reported.

Wray's remarks come days after a cyberattack disrupted much of meatpacker JBS SA's JBSS3.SA North American and Australian operations. The White House linked the attack to a Russia-based group.

Last month, the biggest U.S. gasoline pipeline Colonial Pipeline, was hit by a ransomware cyberattack, which crippled fuel delivery for several days in the U.S. Southeast. The FBI attributed the cyberattack to a group believed to be based in Russia or Eastern Europe.

The U.S. Department of Justice is elevating investigations of ransomware attacks to a similar priority as terrorism, a senior department official told Reuters on Thursday.

Ransom software works by encrypting victims' data; typically hackers will offer the victim a key in return for cryptocurrency payments that can run into the hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars.

Microsoft says group behind SolarWinds hack now targeting government agencies, NGOs

Meatpacker JBS says all facilities operating after weekend cyberattack

JBS meat plants reopen as White House blames Russia-linked group over hack

Factbox: Five facts about ransomware attacks

U.S. to give ransomware hacks similar priority as terrorism, official says

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman and Janen Merriman)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822801;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.