News & Insights

Companies

FBI says it has sabotaged hacking tool created by elite Russian spies

Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

May 09, 2023 — 11:07 am EDT

Written by Raphael Satter and Christopher Bing for Reuters ->

By Raphael Satter and Christopher Bing

WASHINGTON, May 9 (Reuters) - The FBI has sabotaged a suite of malicious software used by elite Russian spies, U.S. authorities said on Tuesday, providing a glimpse of the digital tug-of-war between two cyber superpowers.

Senior law enforcement officials said FBI technical experts had identified and disabled malware wielded by Russia's FSB security service against an undisclosed number of American computers, a move they hoped would deal a death blow to one of Russia's leading cyber spying programs.

"We assess this as being their premier espionage tool," one of the U.S. officials told journalists ahead of the release. He said Washington hoped the operation would "eradicate it from the virtual battlefield."

The official identified the FSB hackers behind the malware with a notorious hacking group known as "Turla," which has been active for two decades against a variety of NATO-aligned targets.

The official spoke to journalists on condition that he not be named.

Russian diplomats did not immediately return a message seeking comment. Moscow routinely denies carrying out cyberespionage operations

(Reporting by Raphael Satter; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)

((Raphael.Satter@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.