FBI Says Background Checks on Gun Buyers Surged 70% to a Record 3.9 Million in June

The FBI says gun sales are soaring. Data from its National Instant Criminal Background Check System showed a record 3.9 million background checks were conducted in June, surpassing the previous record of 3.7 million in March.

Criminal background checks are up over 38% in 2020, with three of the top four busiest months ever occurring this year. In fact, the 19.1 million investigations done over the first six months is almost as many as were performed in all of 2012, when 19.5 million background checks were done.

Image source: Getty Images.

Targeting new records

Shares of the biggest gunmakers have hardly budged on the news. Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) is down less than half a percentage point today, while Sturm, Ruger (NYSE: RGR) is up less than half a percentage point.

That's likely because the FBI's data has already been baked into their share prices. Smith & Wesson, for example, has quadrupled in value since its March lows, while Ruger has doubled.

Fear-based buying is typically the cause of such surges, whether it's due to concern over more restrictive gun laws being passed or worries for personal safety. It is undoubtedly the latter that is driving the latest wave of gun purchases. Protests, riots, city centers being annexed, and even calls from politicians to defund law enforcement or drastically reduce such budgets have people deciding they need to be better prepared to protect themselves, their families, and their property.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) adjusts raw FBI data to account for duplicate checks performed on existing concealed-carry permit holders, which can artificially inflate the numbers. Although we'll need to wait to see June's adjustments, through May even NSSF data showed a near 53% increase.

10 stocks we like better than Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.