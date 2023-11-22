News & Insights

FBI probing vehicle explosion at US-Canada bridge near Niagara Falls

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

November 22, 2023 — 01:39 pm EST

Written by Ismail Shakil, Katharine Jackson, Daphne Psaledakis, Susan Heavey for Reuters ->

Adds FBI statement

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The FBI is investigating a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing between the United States and Canada near Niagara Falls, the U.S. law enforcement agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

Authorities in New York state were "closely monitoring" an incident on the bridge and state agencies were on site, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a post on X on Wednesday.

Local media WIVB reported that all four international border crossings in Western New York were closed on Wednesday due to an incident involving a vehicle at the bridge. Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

Border agency officials in the United States had no immediate comment, while their Canadian counterparts did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Representatives for the U.S. State Department also did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the reported border closures.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil, Katharine Jackson, Daphne Psaledakis and Susan Heavey; Editing by Caitlin Webber)

