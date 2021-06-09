Technology

FBI phone hack is a VC dream come true

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Reuters Reuters


(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

Hong Kong (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation has been running a startup that would put Silicon Valley to shame. ANOM is a three-year-old joint venture with Australia’s Federal Police, 9,000 law-enforcement officers from 17 countries and a drug-trafficking smartphone-developer turned informant.

It tapped into the booming market for secure apps and devices. Just this Monday Apple touted https://www.apple.com/newsroom/2021/06/apple-advances-its-privacy-leadership-with-ios-15-ipados-15-macos-monterey-and-watchos-8 its “legacy of privacy leadership” by showcasing new data-protection features.

The FBI’s crooked punters paid $1,700 for an encrypted device boasting a bespoke messaging app and a six-month subscription. It’s the type of hardware-meets-software business model that low-margin handset makers like China’s Xiaomi aspire to.

Word-of-mouth marketing would have kept costs low. ANOM’s active users tripled within months, helped by competitors routinely being shut down.

With tonnes of drugs seized, hundreds of people arrested and a treasure trove of criminal underworld data, the FBI probably hit https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdca/pr/fbi-s-encrypted-phone-platform-infiltrated-hundreds-criminal-syndicates-result-massive its returns targets – with some ESG kudos to boot. Only trouble is, it’s a hard model to replicate. (By Robyn Mak)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Warren Buffett is exhibit A to hike taxes on rich

About You fits its $5 bln IPO valuation

Big Tobacco is ramping up its transition

SoftBank’s Flipkart 2.0 is a big endorsement

Medline’s money machine

(SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe; | Editing by Antony Currie and Katrina Hamlin)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Technology Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Technology

    Explore

    Most Popular