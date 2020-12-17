FBI Needs a Dark Web, Crypto Strategy, DOJ’s Inspector General Says

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has a dark web-sized hole in its cyber crime strategy, according to the Department of Justice’s chief watchdog.

The DOJ Office of Inspector General (OIG) told the FBI Thursday to develop a “dark web strategy” to better coordinate investigations of child and sex trafficking, drug, cyber crimes and weapons of mass destruction that intersect with the internet’s unindexable shadow layer.

FBI should also implement a “cryptocurrency support strategy,” OIG said. Bitcoin cyber crimes are rising annually ($100 million in bitcoin seized last year), so agents need better, broader, more accessible training on cryptocurrency.

Agents told the OIG they’re fearful the rising cost of analytics tools will outpace their shoestring crypto investigative budgets. They got just $1.5 million in direct funding for tracing tools in 2019 for products and training estimated at $4.2 million.

“The dwindling resources also shed light on FBI concerns that it had no comprehensive strategy for addressing the cryptocurrency threat in the future,” OIG wrote.

FBI is “in the process” of requesting up to $2 million to fund the consolidation of its crypto efforts, according to the redacted report.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.