News & Insights

US Markets

FBI director Wray to face contempt of Congress charges

Credit: REUTERS/CRAIG HUDSON

June 05, 2023 — 03:03 pm EDT

Written by Kanishka Singh, Sarah N. Lynch, Richard Cowan for Reuters ->

Adds Comer quotes, FBI comment, background

WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. House of Representatives Oversight Committee said he will seek to hold FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress over what he said was a failure to hand over information on President Joe Biden's family dealings.

"We will now initiate contempt of Congress proceedings," committee Chairman James Comer, a Republican, said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Comer said he was taking the action following a briefing given by FBI officials.

"At the briefing, the FBI again refused to hand over the unclassified record to the custody of the House Oversight Committee," Comer said.

He did not give more details on the record in question.

The FBI on Friday said in a statement: "Director Wray has offered to produce the requested document, with limited redactions to protect the confidentiality and safety of sources, by bringing it to a secure location in the U.S. Capitol for the chair and ranking member to review."

The statement added that the FBI "remains committed to cooperating with the committee in good faith."

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh, Sarah N. Lynch and Richard Cowan in Washington, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +12024508248;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.