FBI Director Warns Of Possible Terrorist Attacks In US Amid Hamas Assault On Israel: 'Stay Vigilant'

In light of the recent Hamas attack on Israel, the U.S. has seen a surge in threats, according to the FBI’s top chief.

What Happened: On a phone briefing for reporters on Sunday, FBI Director Christopher Wray revealed that threats within the U.S. have escalated since the Hamas invasion of Israel, as reported by CBS News.

“Here in the U.S., we cannot and do not discount the possibility that Hamas or other foreign terrorist organizations could exploit the conflict to call on their supporters to conduct attacks on our own soil,” he said.

Director Wray specified that threats are primarily aimed at Jewish and Muslim communities, including their institutions and houses of worship, and the bureau is actively working to mitigate these threats.

Wray also underscored the risk of lone actors, influenced by recent events, committing acts of violence independently. He urged police chiefs to “stay vigilant”, as they are often the first to detect signs of impending violence.

Expressing his horror at the atrocities committed by Hamas, Wray reiterated that combating terrorism remains the bureau’s top priority. He mentioned that the FBI, in collaboration with Israeli and U.S. Embassy partners, is working to locate all Americans affected in the region.

Why It Matters: The recent escalation comes in the wake of intelligence reports on Hamas’ potential threats failing to reach the Biden administration prior to the attack, raising questions about the U.S. intelligence community’s communication protocols and focus on global threats.

Earlier, the conflict’s potential impact on the U.S. economy was highlighted by influential economist, Mohamed El-Erian, who warned of a weaker global economy and increased inflationary pressure if the situation worsened.

The Israel-Hamas conflict’s outbreak is already threatening to impede the Federal Reserve’s efforts to control inflation, with the potential involvement of Iran in the conflict being a key factor for the future of U.S. inflation.

Photo by VAKS-Stock Agency on Shutterstock

