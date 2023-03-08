FBI director says China could use TikTok to control data on millions of Americans

WASHINGTON, March 8 (Reuters) - The Chinese government could use the Chinese-owned video app TikTok to control data on millions of U.S. users, Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray said on Wednesday.

Wray made the comment at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on worldwide threats to U.S. security.

The White House backed legislation introduced on Tuesday by a dozen senators to give the Biden administration new powers to ban TikTok and other foreign-based technologies if they pose national security threats.

(Reporting by Michael Martina and Patricia Zengerle)

