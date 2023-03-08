US Markets

FBI director says China could use TikTok to control data on millions of Americans

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

March 08, 2023 — 10:59 am EST

Written by Michael Martina and Patricia Zengerle for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, March 8 (Reuters) - The Chinese government could use the Chinese-owned video app TikTok to control data on millions of U.S. users, Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray said on Wednesday.

Wray made the comment at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on worldwide threats to U.S. security.

The White House backed legislation introduced on Tuesday by a dozen senators to give the Biden administration new powers to ban TikTok and other foreign-based technologies if they pose national security threats.

(Reporting by Michael Martina and Patricia Zengerle)

((michael.martina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.