FBI arrest two including neo-Nazi leader in plot to attack Baltimore grid

February 06, 2023 — 12:10 pm EST

Written by Kanishka Singh for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The FBI arrested two people, including a neo-Nazi leader, before they could attack Baltimore's power grid, officials said on Monday, labeling the plot as being racially motivated.

The suspects, Brandon Russell and Sarah Clendaniel, were taken into custody last week, officials said in a briefing on Monday.

Russell is a founder of a neo-Nazi group named Atomwaffen Division that works toward "ushering in the collapse of civilization," according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, a civil rights organization that tracks U.S. hate groups.

The arrests followed recent vandalization of electrical substations that left thousands of people without power in other U.S. states including North Carolina, South Carolina and Washington.

