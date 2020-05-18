FBHS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (Symbol: FBHS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $57.34, changing hands as high as $58.58 per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 9.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FBHS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FBHS's low point in its 52 week range is $33.90 per share, with $73.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.53. The FBHS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

