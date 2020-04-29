FBGX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ubs AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth Etn (Symbol: FBGX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $296.85, changing hands as high as $300.42 per share. Ubs AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth Etn shares are currently trading up about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FBGX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FBGX's low point in its 52 week range is $147.31 per share, with $394.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $300.03.

