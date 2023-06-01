FBD Holdings (LSE:FBH) Price Target Increased by 42.36% to 16.62

The average one-year price target for FBD Holdings (LSE:FBH) has been revised to 16.62 / share. This is an increase of 42.36% from the prior estimate of 11.67 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.45 to a high of 17.11 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.32% from the latest reported closing price of 12.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in FBD Holdings. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FBH is 0.03%, an increase of 14.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 36.32% to 259K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 125K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 86.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBH by 614.39% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 19K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares, representing a decrease of 252.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBH by 71.97% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 15K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 13K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 12K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

