FBD Holdings Executives Acquire Shares

May 24, 2024 — 01:18 pm EDT

FBD Holdings (GB:FBH) has released an update.

Top executives at FBD Holdings PLC, including the Chief Claims Officer, Chief Underwriting Officer, Chief Technology and Operations Officer, Chief Risk Officer, and Chief HR Officer, have acquired shares in the company as part of the Approved Profit Sharing Scheme, with transactions occurring on 24 May 2024 at a price of €13.40 per share. These transactions took place in Dublin, Ireland, and are part of standard regulatory disclosures for market abuse regulation compliance.

