FBD Holdings Executives Acquire Shares

FBD Holdings (GB:FBH) has released an update.

Top executives at FBD Holdings PLC, including the Chief Claims Officer, Chief Underwriting Officer, Chief Technology and Operations Officer, Chief Risk Officer, and Chief HR Officer, have acquired shares in the company as part of the Approved Profit Sharing Scheme, with transactions occurring on 24 May 2024 at a price of €13.40 per share. These transactions took place in Dublin, Ireland, and are part of standard regulatory disclosures for market abuse regulation compliance.

For further insights into GB:FBH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.