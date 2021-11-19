FBC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: FBC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $47.10, changing hands as low as $46.70 per share. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FBC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FBC's low point in its 52 week range is $33.51 per share, with $56.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.24.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.