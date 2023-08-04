FB2A (FWB:FB2A) Price Target Increased by 30.21% to 337.28

The average one-year price target for FB2A (FWB:FB2A) has been revised to 337.28 / share. This is an increase of 30.21% from the prior estimate of 259.03 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 92.44 to a high of 418.04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.88% from the latest reported closing price of 291.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4822 funds or institutions reporting positions in FB2A. This is an increase of 229 owner(s) or 4.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FB2A is 1.37%, an increase of 38.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.13% to 1,836,453K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 68,898K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68,354K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FB2A by 63.92% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 51,937K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,983K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FB2A by 63.18% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 43,938K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,159K shares, representing a decrease of 2.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FB2A by 58.47% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 41,804K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,069K shares, representing an increase of 16.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FB2A by 95.37% over the last quarter.

FCNTX - Fidelity Contrafund holds 41,525K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,807K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FB2A by 62.42% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.