FB2A (FWB:FB2A) Price Target Increased by 19.07% to 250.89

The average one-year price target for FB2A (FWB:FB2A) has been revised to 250.89 / share. This is an increase of 19.07% from the prior estimate of 210.70 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 91.95 to a high of 334.56 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.90% from the latest reported closing price of 209.25 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4727 funds or institutions reporting positions in FB2A. This is an increase of 266 owner(s) or 5.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FB2A is 1.14%, an increase of 41.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.78% to 1,842,928K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 68,354K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67,990K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FB2A by 17.65% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 51,983K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,701K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FB2A by 17.84% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 43,938K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,159K shares, representing a decrease of 2.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FB2A by 58.47% over the last quarter.

FCNTX - Fidelity Contrafund holds 41,807K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,728K shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FB2A by 11.40% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 41,804K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,069K shares, representing an increase of 16.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FB2A by 95.37% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.