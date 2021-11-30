FB Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: FB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $328.12, changing hands as low as $325.80 per share. Meta Platforms Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FB's low point in its 52 week range is $244.61 per share, with $384.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $326.43. The FB DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.