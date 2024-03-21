FB Financial Gets Authorization For $100 Mln Stock Purchase

(RTTNews) - FB Financial Corp. (FBK), a financial holding company of FirstBank, announced Thursday that its board has authorized the repurchase of up to $100 million of its outstanding common stock, until January 31, 2026. The new authorization will replace the previous authorization, which expired on January 31, 2024.

Repurchases may be executed through the open market or in privately negotiated transactions.

