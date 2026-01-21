FB Financial (FBK) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2025, FB Financial (FBK) reported revenue of $178.6 million, up 37% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.16, compared to $0.85 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $174.93 million, representing a surprise of +2.1%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.46%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.14.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Core Efficiency Ratio : 56.3% versus 52.6% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 56.3% versus 52.6% estimated by three analysts on average. Net Interest Margin : 4% versus 3.9% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 4% versus 3.9% estimated by three analysts on average. Average Earning Assets : $15.04 billion compared to the $15.19 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $15.04 billion compared to the $15.19 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Net Charge-offs during the period to Average Loans outstanding : 0.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.

: 0.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%. Mortgage banking income : $13.51 million versus $11.66 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $13.51 million versus $11.66 million estimated by three analysts on average. Total Noninterest income : $28.8 million versus $26.42 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $28.8 million versus $26.42 million estimated by three analysts on average. Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) : $150.64 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $150.43 million.

: $150.64 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $150.43 million. Other Income : $3.55 million versus $2.31 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $3.55 million versus $2.31 million estimated by two analysts on average. Service charges on deposit accounts : $4.18 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.05 million.

: $4.18 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.05 million. Net Interest Income : $149.8 million compared to the $147.77 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $149.8 million compared to the $147.77 million average estimate based on two analysts. ATM and interchange fees : $3.15 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.37 million.

: $3.15 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.37 million. Investment services and trust income: $4.47 million compared to the $4.24 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how FB Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of FB Financial have returned +3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

