FB Financial (FBK) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

FB Financial (FBK) reported $108.97 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 18.7%. EPS of $0.71 for the same period compares to $0.68 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $122.74 million, representing a surprise of -11.22%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.71.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how FB Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 76.2% versus 63.9% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 76.2% versus 63.9% estimated by four analysts on average. Net Interest Margin : 3.4% compared to the 3.3% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 3.4% compared to the 3.3% average estimate based on four analysts. Net Charge-offs during the period to Average Loans outstanding : 0% versus 0.1% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 0% versus 0.1% estimated by three analysts on average. Average Earning Assets : $11.81 billion versus $11.86 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $11.81 billion versus $11.86 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Nonperforming loans : $42.88 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $45.04 million.

: $42.88 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $45.04 million. Mortgage banking income : $12 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $12.46 million.

: $12 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $12.46 million. Total Noninterest income : $8.04 million versus $23.56 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $8.04 million versus $23.56 million estimated by four analysts on average. Investment services and trust income : $3.07 million compared to the $2.76 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $3.07 million compared to the $2.76 million average estimate based on three analysts. Other Income : $1.46 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.34 million.

: $1.46 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.34 million. Service charges on deposit accounts : $2.96 million compared to the $3.22 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $2.96 million compared to the $3.22 million average estimate based on three analysts. ATM and interchange fees : $2.64 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.60 million.

: $2.64 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.60 million. Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis): $101.76 million compared to the $99.31 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of FB Financial have returned -5.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

FB Financial Corporation (FBK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

