FB Financial (FBK) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, FB Financial (FBK) reported revenue of $89.52 million, down 17.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.86, compared to $0.71 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $127.44 million, representing a surprise of -29.75%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.82.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how FB Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 85.1% compared to the 59.7% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 85.1% compared to the 59.7% average estimate based on three analysts. Net Interest Margin : 3.6% compared to the 3.5% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 3.6% compared to the 3.5% average estimate based on three analysts. Net Charge-offs during the period to Average Loans outstanding : 0% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 0% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on two analysts. Average Earning Assets : $11.95 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $11.67 billion.

: $11.95 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $11.67 billion. Mortgage banking income : $11.55 million compared to the $12.46 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $11.55 million compared to the $12.46 million average estimate based on three analysts. Total Noninterest income : -$16.50 million versus $24.14 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: -$16.50 million versus $24.14 million estimated by three analysts on average. ATM and interchange fees : $2.84 million compared to the $2.89 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $2.84 million compared to the $2.89 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net Interest Income : $106.02 million compared to the $103.01 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $106.02 million compared to the $103.01 million average estimate based on two analysts. Investment services and trust income : $3.72 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.32 million.

: $3.72 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.32 million. Other Income : $2.47 million versus $2.06 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $2.47 million versus $2.06 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) : $106.63 million versus $104.64 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $106.63 million versus $104.64 million estimated by two analysts on average. Service charges on deposit accounts: $3.38 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.20 million.

Shares of FB Financial have returned +1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

