FB Financial (FBK) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

FB Financial (FBK) reported $172.34 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 31.9%. EPS of $1.12 for the same period compares to $0.85 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.11% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $176.05 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.13, the EPS surprise was -0.89%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Core Efficiency Ratio : 54.3% versus 54.6% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 54.3% versus 54.6% estimated by three analysts on average. Net Interest Margin : 3.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.9%.

: 3.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.9%. Average Earning Assets : $15.12 billion compared to the $15.18 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $15.12 billion compared to the $15.18 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Net Charge-offs during the period to Average Loans outstanding : 0.1% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 0.1% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on two analysts. Mortgage banking income : $12.25 million versus $13.32 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $12.25 million versus $13.32 million estimated by three analysts on average. Total Noninterest income : $26.38 million compared to the $27.46 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $26.38 million compared to the $27.46 million average estimate based on three analysts. Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) : $146.77 million versus $148.26 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $146.77 million versus $148.26 million estimated by two analysts on average. Other Income : $2.74 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.05 million.

: $2.74 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.05 million. Service charges on deposit accounts : $4.38 million versus $4.05 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $4.38 million versus $4.05 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net Interest Income : $145.97 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $147.99 million.

: $145.97 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $147.99 million. ATM and interchange fees : $2.98 million versus $3.12 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $2.98 million versus $3.12 million estimated by two analysts on average. Investment services and trust income: $4.35 million versus $4.24 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how FB Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for FB Financial here>>>

Shares of FB Financial have returned +7.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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