FB Financial (FBK) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect FB Financial (FBK) to post quarterly earnings of $0.70 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 7.9%. Revenues are expected to be $119.84 million, down 5.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific FB Financial metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Margin' to reach 3.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Efficiency Ratio' of 62.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 63.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Earning Assets' reaching $11.90 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $12.08 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Nonperforming loans' will reach $62.15 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $45.48 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Mortgage banking income' should come in at $10.71 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $12.09 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Noninterest income' will likely reach $21.09 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $23.55 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)' at $98.94 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $104.49 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Other Income' will reach $1.79 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.75 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Service charges on deposit accounts' should arrive at $2.95 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.05 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Interest Income' stands at $98.36 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $103.66 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of FB Financial have returned +2.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. Currently, FBK carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

