FB FINANCIAL Earnings Results: $FBK Reports Quarterly Earnings

FB FINANCIAL ($FBK) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported earnings of $0.85 per share, beating estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $130,669,999, missing estimates of $133,183,246 by $-2,513,247.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $FBK stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

FB FINANCIAL Insider Trading Activity

FB FINANCIAL insiders have traded $FBK stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 24 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES W. AYERS has made 24 purchases buying 45,000 shares for an estimated $2,274,800 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JAMES W IV CROSS sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $291,100

FB FINANCIAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of FB FINANCIAL stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FB FINANCIAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FBK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/02/2025

