FB Financial Corporation (FBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2021

FB Financial Corporation (FBK) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FBK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $47.18, the dividend yield is .93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FBK was $47.18, representing a -4.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.62 and a 69.1% increase over the 52 week low of $27.90.

FBK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FBK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.89. Zacks Investment Research reports FBK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -.7%, compared to an industry average of 29.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the fbk Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to FBK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FBK as a top-10 holding:

iShares Inc iShares MSCI Italy ETF (EWI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EWI with an increase of 1.24% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FBK at 3%.

