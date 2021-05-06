FB Financial Corporation (FBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 07, 2021

FB Financial Corporation (FBK) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 22.22% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $42.57, the dividend yield is 1.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FBK was $42.57, representing a -14.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.62 and a 139.16% increase over the 52 week low of $17.80.

FBK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FBK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.61. Zacks Investment Research reports FBK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -8.78%, compared to an industry average of 24.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FBK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FBK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FBK as a top-10 holding:

Franklin FTSE Italy ETF (FLIY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FLIY with an increase of 10.01% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FBK at 2.72%.

