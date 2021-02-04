FB Financial Corporation (FBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 05, 2021

FB Financial Corporation (FBK) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 22.22% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of FBK was $37.76, representing a -0.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.11 and a 162.59% increase over the 52 week low of $14.38.

FBK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FBK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.53. Zacks Investment Research reports FBK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -19.97%, compared to an industry average of 7.7%.

