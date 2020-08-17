Dividends
FB Financial Corporation (FBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 18, 2020

FB Financial Corporation (FBK) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FBK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $29.52, the dividend yield is 1.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FBK was $29.52, representing a -26.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.33 and a 105.29% increase over the 52 week low of $14.38.

FBK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FBK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.16. Zacks Investment Research reports FBK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -30.74%, compared to an industry average of -19.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FBK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FBK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have FBK as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares Inc iShares MSCI Italy ETF (EWI)
  • Franklin FTSE Italy ETF (FLIY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EWI with an increase of 29.58% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FBK at 3.23%.

