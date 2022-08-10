Markets
FaZe Holdings Shares Continue To Gain

(RTTNews) - FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE) shares are gaining more than 4 percent on Wednesday morning trade, continuing a trend for the last few days. The stock reached a year-to-date high on August 9. Today there have been no stock-centric news that could influence the stock.

Currently, shares are at $21.18, up 5.14 percent from the previous close of $20.08 on a volume of 973,661.

