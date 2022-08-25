FaZe Holdings Appoints Christoph Pachler CFO

(RTTNews) - FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE), a lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture, Thursday announced the appointment of Christoph Pachler as Chief Financial Officer, effective on or before October 3.

Pachler has been serving as Managing Director and CFO of Critical Content, an independent television studio in Los Angeles.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.