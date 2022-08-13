Fazal Merchant Is The Independent Director of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) And They Just Picked Up 217% More Shares

Potential Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, Fazal Merchant, recently bought US$495k worth of stock, paying US$14.13 for each share. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 217%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

Warner Bros. Discovery Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Robert Bennett for US$1.0m worth of shares, at about US$19.00 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$13.68). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Warner Bros. Discovery insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. They paid about US$17.06 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:WBD Insider Trading Volume August 13th 2022

Does Warner Bros. Discovery Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Warner Bros. Discovery insiders own 1.4% of the company, worth about US$451m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Warner Bros. Discovery Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Warner Bros. Discovery. Looks promising! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Warner Bros. Discovery you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

