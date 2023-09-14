News & Insights

Markets
MBLY

FAW Group, Mobileye Join To Bring Mobileye SuperVision Platform To Key Models Of Hongqi Brand

September 14, 2023 — 07:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - FAW Group, a Chinese automotive group, and Mobileye (MBLY) announced a strategic partnership, under which the companies will work together to create new products based on Mobileye SuperVision and Mobileye Chauffeur platforms. The companies expect Mobileye SuperVision projects to be deployed by end of 2024, with the Mobileye Chauffeur projects targeted for launch by the end of 2025.

"Mobileye's products will be first equipped on the Hongqi brand, and later expand to the other brands within the FAW Group," said Qiu Xian Dong, Chairman of BOD & secretary of the CPC FAW Group Committee.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MBLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.