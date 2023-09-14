FAW Group, Mobileye Join To Bring Mobileye SuperVision Platform To Key Models Of Hongqi Brand

(RTTNews) - FAW Group, a Chinese automotive group, and Mobileye (MBLY) announced a strategic partnership, under which the companies will work together to create new products based on Mobileye SuperVision and Mobileye Chauffeur platforms. The companies expect Mobileye SuperVision projects to be deployed by end of 2024, with the Mobileye Chauffeur projects targeted for launch by the end of 2025.

"Mobileye's products will be first equipped on the Hongqi brand, and later expand to the other brands within the FAW Group," said Qiu Xian Dong, Chairman of BOD & secretary of the CPC FAW Group Committee.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.