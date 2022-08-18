Favorable turn of events for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) insiders who've lost US$118k to date on a US$532k purchase

Insiders who bought US$532k worth of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) stock in the last year recovered part of their losses as the stock rose by 6.8% last week. However, total losses seen by insiders are still US$118k but in since the time of purchase.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Kontoor Brands Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President Scott Baxter for US$532k worth of shares, at about US$53.24 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$41.44). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Scott Baxter.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:KTB Insider Trading Volume August 18th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Kontoor Brands

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 1.3% of Kontoor Brands shares, worth about US$30m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Kontoor Brands Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Kontoor Brands insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Kontoor Brands and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Kontoor Brands. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Kontoor Brands (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

