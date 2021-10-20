Favorable turn of events for HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) insiders who've lost US$4.0m to date on a US$6.8m purchase

Insiders who bought US$6.8m worth of HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) stock in the last year have seen some of their losses recouped as the stock gained 21% last week. The purchase, however, has proven to be a pricey bet, with losses currently totalling US$4.0m.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At HCW Biologics

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Founder Hing Wong bought US$5.0m worth of shares at a price of US$8.00 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$3.22). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months HCW Biologics insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:HCWB Insider Trading Volume October 20th 2021

HCW Biologics is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

HCW Biologics Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at HCW Biologics. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$6.8m worth of shares. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Does HCW Biologics Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. HCW Biologics insiders own about US$55m worth of shares (which is 48% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At HCW Biologics Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about HCW Biologics. That's what I like to see! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for HCW Biologics (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.